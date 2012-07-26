* Posts H1 net loss of 33 million euros

* Cuts 2012 wind turbine sales guidance for second time

* Chairman says to unveil new strategic plan in October (Adds chairman comments, details)

By Tracy Rucinski

MADRID, July 26 Spain's Gamesa slashed its target for wind turbine sales on Thursday for the second time this year on slowing demand in Asia and said it was preparing a new business plan to ensure its viability over the next three years.

Gamesa, the world's No. 4 wind turbine maker, swung to a 33 million euro ($40 million) loss in the first-half to June from a 29 million euro profit a year ago, underscoring a difficult sector outlook.

Wind turbine manufacturers have struggled as the global economic crisis has hit investment in energy projects around the globe since budget-cutting governments have curbed subsidies for renewable power and financing has dried up.

Ignacio Martin, who took over as chairman of Gamesa in May, pledged to unveil a new business plan in October to adjust the company's activity to this challenging environment.

"We won't meet our targets ... (but) Gamesa has a place in this world, so we have to make very efficient adjustments to ensure that once volumes recover we'll be able to meet that demand," Martin said on a conference call on Thursday.

Global order intake for wind turbines fell by 30 percent in the first half of 2012 from a year earlier as core European and Asia-Pacific markets weakened but recovery could begin in 2013, MAKE Consulting said.

Gamesa slashed its 2012 target for wind turbine sales to 2,000 megawatts from the 2,800-3,200 estimated in February and lowered its margin on earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) target to "at least break even".

However, the company said it would meet a target for a debt to EBITDA ratio o f 2.5 times in 2012, enabling it to make payments on a syndicated loan. Gamesa had a net debt of 938 million euros at June 30.

But a 68 percent share price decline this year has triggered speculation that the company will be a takeover target. Martin declined to comment, saying only: "We'll keep our eyes open to be sure that we play a role in a sector where naturally a company like Gamesa has to be."

Gamesa's shares closed up 20 percent at 1.2 euros on Thursday, the top performer on Spain's blue chip index after recent heavy falls, before the results' release. ($1 = 0.8248 euros) (Reporting By Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Paul Day)