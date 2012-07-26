MADRID, July 26 Spanish wind turbine maker Gamesa posted a first-half loss of 33 million euros ($40 million) on Thursday, including a 9 million euro restructuring charge, hit by weakening demand and prices in Asia.

Gamesa lowered its 2012 target for wind turbine sales to 2,000 gigawatts from 2,800-3,200 gigawatts, its second cut this year. It also lowered its EBIT margin target to "at least break even". ($1 = 0.8248 euros) (Reporting By Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Paul Day)