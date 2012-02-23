MADRID Feb 23 Spanish wind turbine maker
Gamesa said net profit grew 2 percent to 51 million
euros ($68 million) in 2011, as diversification into markets
like China and India boosted sales and helped the group meet its
own full-year targets.
Sales increased 10 percent to 3.0 billion euros in the twelve
months to December.
However, the company said it was lowering guidance for wind
turbine sales in 2012 to 2,800-3,200 gigawatts from 3-3,500 in
order to maintain its current level of debt.
Net financial debt reached 710 million euros at Dec. 31.
($1 = 0.7552 euros)
