MADRID Feb 23 Spanish wind turbine maker Gamesa said net profit grew 2 percent to 51 million euros ($68 million) in 2011, as diversification into markets like China and India boosted sales and helped the group meet its own full-year targets.

Sales increased 10 percent to 3.0 billion euros in the twelve months to December.

However, the company said it was lowering guidance for wind turbine sales in 2012 to 2,800-3,200 gigawatts from 3-3,500 in order to maintain its current level of debt.

Net financial debt reached 710 million euros at Dec. 31. ($1 = 0.7552 euros) (Reporting By Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Elisabeth O'Leary)