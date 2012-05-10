MADRID May 10 Spanish wind turbine maker Gamesa
swung to a first-quarter loss of 21 million euros ($27
million) on Thursday from a 13 million euro profit a year ago,
hit by falling prices and higher costs.
Still, revenues at Gamesa, the world's No. 4 wind turbine
maker, rose 33 percent percent to 777 million euros, driven by
the sale orders signed in the United States in the first
quarter.
Last week, Danish rival Vestas plunged to a larger
than expected first-quarter loss due to delayed deliveries and
rising costs.
($1 = 0.7733 euros)
(Reporting By Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Fiona Ortiz)