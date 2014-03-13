* Targets onshore growth in Mexico, Brazil and India
* Seeks to expand existing Spanish wind farms' lifespans
* Share price has quadrupled over past 12 months
By Tracy Rucinski
BARCELONA, March 13 Spanish wind turbine maker
Gamesa is targeting markets such as India, Brazil and
Mexico for growth this year, following local peers abroad after
policy changes at home choked the creation of new wind farms.
Gamesa, the world's fourth biggest maker of wind turbines,
also plans to invest in expanding the lifespan of existing
installations in Spain, Gamesa Business Chief Executive Xabier
Etxeberria said in an interview with Reuters.
From manufacturers and developers to generators and
distributors, Spanish renewable players have been hit by
government moves that cut subsidies on the green energy
installations which had flourished over the past 20 years.
New wind capacity has been particularly punished by the new
measures. Spain already has excess energy capacity and demand
has fallen during an economic slowdown.
Other Spanish firms that were global renewable energy
pioneers like Iberdrola and Acciona are also
going overseas.
"New markets are going to be the key drivers for the next
three to five years. In terms of market growth, demand is
stabilising in Europe," Etxeberria said at a wind energy fair in
Barcelona this week.
"We want to be where it is growing, and that is in emerging
markets," said Exteberria, who became Gamesa's No. 2 in 2012
after a series of profit-warnings prompted a major overhaul.
Gamesa, with 27 gigawatts (GW) of installed wind capacity
around the world, swung back to a profit in 2013 thanks to cost
controls and a focus on Latin America, which now accounts for
about half of its sales.
It has said it expects to install between 2.2 GW and 2.4 GW
of new wind capacity in 2014.
Much of that will be in India, Brazil and Mexico, which
captured 30 percent of new global wind capacity in 2013,
excluding China. Exteberria expects the three countries to add a
total annual 10 or 11 GW of wind capacity this year and next.
Gamesa, already among the top four manufacturers in Latin
America, last week signed a deal to jointly develop wind farms
in Mexico with a combined capacity of 500 megawatts.
FRESH LIFE
Shares in Gamesa, whose leading stakeholder is Iberdrola
with 19.7 percent, have practically quadrupled in value over the
past year, trading at a current 8.43 euros each, as investors
eye the firm as a target for consolidation.
With many of Spain's wind farms approaching the end of their
lives, and no new projects expected over the medium term, the
company is looking to repower mature farms with new technology.
"The lack of clarity in new Spanish wind projects could be
compensated by repowering, reactivating an industry that without
new projects could fall into decline," Extebarria told Reuters.
One hurdle to repowering could be local legislation, which
in some Spanish regions limits the lifespan of wind farms to 20
years, even if they are still efficient. But sector experts say
the practice is necessary to keep the industry competitive.
Gamesa, which reported a 45 million euro ($61.5 million)
profit in 2013, expects double-digit growth in sales at its
operation and maintenance division in 2014.
It is also in due diligence over a joint venture in offshore
wind turbines with French state-controlled nuclear firm Areva.
(Editing by Sarah White/Ruth Pitchford)