PARIS May 19 French state-controlled nuclear
group Areva is in talks with its Spanish partner
Gamesa and Germany's Siemens about a
possible sale of Areva's stake in offshore wind joint venture
Adwen.
Talks over a Siemens takeover of Gamesa have stalled over
Adwen, as Siemens, already Europe's dominant player in offshore
wind, does not want to buy Gamesa's stake in Adwen, sources have
told Reuters.
General Electric, which bought the energy assets of
France's Alstom last year, said this month it was
interested in Adwen, but that no talks had been held with the
companies involved.
"Gamesa and Siemens have a rapprochement project. Within
that framework, and taking into account our agreements with
Gamesa, we are in talks with Gamesa, Siemens," Areva Chief
Executive Philippe Knoche told Areva shareholders.
He did not specify possible timing for an Adwen sale or a
valuation for Areva's stake.
Siemens is European market leader for offshore wind with
63.5 percent of installed capacity at the end of 2015, followed
by MHI Vestas with 18.5 percent. Adwen
accounted for 5.7 percent, but was second in terms of
installations in 2015, with an 18.2 percent share of newbuild.
Adwen has contracts to build 1,500 megawatts (MW) of
offshore wind on the French coast for utilities Engie
and Iberdrola.
With the acquisition of Alstom, GE also acquired contracts
to build 1,500 MW of offshore wind on the French coast for
utility EDF.
(Reporting by Geert De Clercq; editing by Susan Thomas)