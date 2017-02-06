BRUSSELS Feb 6 EU antitrust regulators will
decide by March 13 whether to approve a deal by German
engineering company Siemens and Spain's Gamesa
to create the world's biggest wind turbine maker.
The companies sought approval on Monday, European Commission
spokesman Ricardo Cardoso said in an email. The EU competition
body can either clear the deal with or without concessions or it
can open a lengthy investigation if it has serious concerns that
the merger may harm consumers and rivals.
Siemens announced the deal to combine assets in June last
year, which will give it a 59 percent stake in Gamesa. The
venture will combine its strength in offshore windpower and
Gamesa's leading position in emerging markets.
