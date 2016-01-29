* Gamesa says in talks with Siemens over wind power merger

* New firm would be world's top wind farm manufacturer

* Shares in Gamesa jumped 18.8 pct on Friday (Adds Gamesa confirmation, details from sources)

By Andrés González and Alexander Hübner

MADRID/FRANKFURT, Jan 29 German engineering firm Siemens and Spanish renewable energy group Gamesa are considering a deal that could create the world's biggest wind power business, the Spanish company said on Friday.

Siemens is dominant in the renewable offshore market but relatively weak onshore and has struggled to make wind power profitable.

Gamesa is especially strong in emerging markets where it expanded when the Spanish government cut subsidies to clean energy producers in 2013.

The value of Gamesa shares has grown 17-fold over the last three years. They jumped another 19 percent on Friday as news spread about a potential deal between the two companies, first reported by Spanish online newspaper El Confidencial.

El Confidencial said Siemens had contacted Iberdrola , which holds 19.7 percent of the Spanish renewables company, over the plan.

Spokespeople for Iberdrola and Siemens declined to comment.

Two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters that Goldman Sachs was advising Siemens. Two separate sources said Credit Suisse and Morgan Stanley were advising Gamesa.

"It is roughly a merger of equals. Pending the final valuations, Siemens would have slightly more than 50 percent while Gamesa's shareholders would retain the rest," one of the sources said on condition of anonymity.

The source said the new entity would be headquartered in Spain.

The new firm would overtake Denmark's Vestas to become the world's biggest wind farm manufacturer by market share, present in both the mature North-American and European markets and fast-growing markets like India, Mexico and Brazil.

Siemens has had mixed fortunes with wind power and renewables. In the fiscal first quarter through end-December, orders were up 44 percent, but profit fell 37 percent to 51 million euros ($55 million).

In contrast, Gamesa expects double-digit sales growth through 2017, when it hopes to sell 3,500-3,800 MW of capacity, up from an estimated 3,100 MW in 2015, chairman Ignacio Martin told Reuters in November.

It is not clear how any deal would affect the offshore wind turbines joint venture that Gamesa signed with French nuclear group Areva last year, the source said.

Most analysts were pleased by the plan, saying the deal provides scale, cost synergies and geographic diversification.

But analysts at Barclays were cautious.

"Given Siemens' mixed track record in managing its own wind business to date (quality issues, execution problems), we would need to see some convincing points on how a potential new combined entity would be better run," they said in note, adding that they didn't believe the timing was right for Siemens. ($1 = 0.9229 euros) (Additional reporting by Jose Elias Rodriguez in Madrid; writing by Julien Toyer; editing by Katharine Houreld)