MUNICH/PARIS, March 22 German industrial group
Siemens is prepared to buy Spanish-French wind power
joint venture Adwen as part of the planned merger of its wind
assets with those of Spain's Gamesa, Germany's
Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported on Tuesday.
Citing sources close to the negotiations, the newspaper said
Siemens Chief Executive Joe Kaeser was now ready to buy French
state-owned energy firm Areva's stake in the venture
as part of the cost of doing the deal.
Siemens declined to comment on the report.
Siemens and Gamesa plan to combine their wind assets to form
the world's biggest wind farm manufacturer with approximately 10
billion euros ($11 billion) in annual sales, overtaking current
market leader Vestas of Denmark.
But the deal has stumbled over the Adwen venture.
Two sources told Reuters last week that Siemens did not want
to fulfill certain elements of contracts won by Adwen, which
included an obligation to develop and build a jumbo offshore
turbine in France.
Siemens' Chairman Gerhard Cromme is due to meet French
Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron in Paris on Tuesday morning,
according to Macron's agenda.
