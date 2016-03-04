MADRID/FRANKFURT, March 4 A deal to merge the
wind power assets of Spain's Gamesa and Germany's
Siemens has stalled because of concerns linked to an
existing joint venture between the Spanish company and France's
state-owned energy company Areva, three sources with
knowledge of the matter said.
Areva has not decided whether to sell its stake in the Adwen
joint venture to the potential combined Gamesa and Siemens wind
unit or buy Gamesa's stake as part of a plan to create a French
offshore wind energy champion, one source said.
"The deal is only on hold because of Areva," a source close
to Siemens said.
Siemens and Gamesa declined to comment. A spokeswoman for
Areva was not immediately available for comment.
(Reporting By Andres Gonzalez, Alexander Huebner and Georgina
Prodhan, writing by Sonya Dowsett; Editing by julien Toyer)