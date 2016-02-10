BRIEF-Grammer: Court dismisses injunction petitioned by Prevent Group
* REGIONAL COURT OF NUREMBERG-FÜRTH DISMISSES INJUNCTION PETITIONED BY PREVENT GROUP
MUNICH/MADRID Feb 10 German engineering group Siemens and Spanish renewable energy group Gamesa are in final negotiations on a deal to merge their wind power assets, two sources familiar with the situation told Reuters on Wednesday.
"They are all sitting together in Madrid at the moment," one of the sources said. "The deal is imminent. The enterprise value of the joint venture is close to 10 billion euros ($11 billion)."
($1 = 0.8884 euros) (Reporting by Alexander Huebner in Munich and Jose Elias Rodriguez in Madrid; Writing by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
May 19 Ford Motor Co said it would invest $350 million to upgrade its Livonia transmission plant in Michigan as the company expands its lineup of fuel-efficient powertrains.