* To cut 1,800 jobs by early 2013 to reach break even
* Targets 1,800-2,000 MW wind turbine sales in 2013
* Wind turbine sales seen at 2,200-2,400 megawatts in 2015
(Adds details and background)
MADRID, Oct 25 Spanish wind turbine maker Gamesa
plans to cut 20 percent of global staff and slash
output as part of a new strategy to ensure the firm breaks even
in 2013.
Gamesa, the world's No. 4 wind turbine maker, unveiled a new
2012-2015 strategy on Thursday in a move to battle overcapacity,
rising costs and stiff competition in a market it once dominated
alongside Denmark's Vestas.
The new plan forecasts wind turbine sales of between 1,800
and 2,000 megawatts (MW) in 2013, compared with the 2,000 MW
target for this year, and growing to between 2,200 and 2,400 MW
in 2015.
Gamesa said it would gear its sales toward independent
energy producers rather than the traditional electricity
companies that have previously made up the bulk of clients,
while "significantly" cutting debt over the next three years.
"This plan is not just about slimming down the company but
about getting it ready for the future," said Gamesa Chairman
Ignacio Martin, who took over the helm of the company in May.
The cuts, which will hit 845 jobs in Spain, come at a tough
time for a country where a quarter of the workforce is already
unemployed.
Shares in Gamesa, which have lost about half their value so
far this year after the company twice cut sales targets, rose
4.2 percent to 1.6 euros on Thursday in anticipation of the new
strategy.
(Reporting By Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)