MADRID, Oct 25 Spanish wind turbine maker Gamesa plans to cut 20 percent of global staff and slash output as part of a new strategy to ensure the firm breaks even in 2013.

Gamesa, the world's No. 4 wind turbine maker, unveiled a new 2012-2015 strategy on Thursday in a move to battle overcapacity, rising costs and stiff competition in a market it once dominated alongside Denmark's Vestas.

The new plan forecasts wind turbine sales of between 1,800 and 2,000 megawatts (MW) in 2013, compared with the 2,000 MW target for this year, and growing to between 2,200 and 2,400 MW in 2015.

Gamesa said it would gear its sales toward independent energy producers rather than the traditional electricity companies that have previously made up the bulk of clients, while "significantly" cutting debt over the next three years.

"This plan is not just about slimming down the company but about getting it ready for the future," said Gamesa Chairman Ignacio Martin, who took over the helm of the company in May.

The cuts, which will hit 845 jobs in Spain, come at a tough time for a country where a quarter of the workforce is already unemployed.

Shares in Gamesa, which have lost about half their value so far this year after the company twice cut sales targets, rose 4.2 percent to 1.6 euros on Thursday in anticipation of the new strategy. (Reporting By Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)