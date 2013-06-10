About 45,000 reporters, industry players and analysts will converge on Los Angeles for the E3 conference, which sprawls across a space the size of eight U.S. football fields.

This marquee event for the video game sector, running from June 11 to 13, comes as the industry tries to cope with the rapid growth of online and mobile gaming and prepares for the launch of next-generation consoles from Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) and Sony Corp (6758.T).

Here is a look at the industry and its major players.

REVENUE FORECASTS FOR 2013

Size of global traditional video game market revenue, excluding mobile games on smart phones and tablets: $58 billion, up slightly from $57.2 billion in 2012

Size of global video game market revenue, including mobile games on smart phones and tablets: $66 billion, up from $63 billion in 2012 and is expected to grow to $78 billion in 2017

Retail software revenue: $20 billion, down from $22.6 billion in 2012

Online revenue, including digital delivery, subscriptions, Facebook games: $24 billion, up from $21 billion in 2012

(Source: DFC Intelligence)

CONSOLE MAKERS

Microsoft Corp * Xbox 360 launched in the United States November 2005

Xbox One to be released later this year * Xbox 360 consoles sold 77.2 million

Major initiative: Microsoft is expected to show off new game titles for its next-generation Xbox One console, which it unveiled in May.

Sony Corp * PlayStation 3 launched in the United States and Japan November 2006

PlayStation 4 to be launched this holiday season * As of December 31, PlayStation3 units sold: More than 77 million units

Major initiative: Sony unveiled its next-generation PlayStation console in February. The company is expected to share more details on features and games for its PlayStation 4.

Nintendo Co Ltd * Launched Wii in the United States November 2006

Launched Wii U in the United States November 2012 * Wii units shipped: More than 99.8 million

Wii U units shipped: More than 3.45 million as of March 31 * DS units shipped: More than 153.8 million * 3DS units: More than 31.09 million as of March 31

Major initiative: Nintendo will unveil new games for the Wii U, including a new title from its "Super Smash Bros." franchise.

SOFTWARE PUBLISHERS

Activision Blizzard Annual revenue: $4.99 billion Top franchises: "Call of Duty" and "World of Warcraft"

Electronic Arts Inc

Annual revenue: $3.79 billion

Top franchises: "Battlefield" and "Madden NFL"

Take-Two Interactive Software

Annual revenue: $1.22 billion

Top franchises: "Grand Theft Auto" and "Borderlands"

Ubisoft

Annual revenue: 1.26 billion euros

Top franchises: "Assassin's Creed" and "Just Dance"

(Reporting by Malathi Nayak. Editing by Andre Grenon)