UPDATE 1-Rockwell Collins raises full-year revenue forecast
April 21 Aircraft component maker Rockwell Collins Inc raised its revenue forecast for the fiscal year after the company completed the acquisition of aircraft seat maker B/E Aerospace.
NEW YORK Jan 7 GameStop Corp : * Shares down 8 percent in heavy volume on sony's game-streaming plans
April 21 Aircraft component maker Rockwell Collins Inc raised its revenue forecast for the fiscal year after the company completed the acquisition of aircraft seat maker B/E Aerospace.
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S