UPDATE 2-Honeywell profit beats as aerospace, energy businesses deliver
* Raises low-end of 2017 EPS forecast by 5 cents (Adds shares, background, analyst comment)
Aug 19 GameStop Corp, the world's largest retailer of videogame products, said Chief Executive Paul Raines underwent an unexpected surgery last week for a small cancerous brain tumor.
Raines, who will be undergoing chemotherapy, will restrict his travel during the expected six week of treatment, the company said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday. (1.usa.gov/1BxwaFG)
GameStop also said the six week treatment period will not interfere with Raines' "continued leadership" of the company. (Reporting By Lehar Maan in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
* Raises low-end of 2017 EPS forecast by 5 cents (Adds shares, background, analyst comment)
YENAGOA, Nigeria, April 21 Seven Nigerian football fans died when a high-powered electricity line fell onto a building where they were watching Manchester United play Anderlecht on television late on Thursday, police said.