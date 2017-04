SAN FRANCISCO Aug 21 GameStop Corp posted a better than expected 25 percent gain in second-quarter revenue to $1.73 billion, buoyed by the success of new game releases as well as solid sales of gaming hardware from Microsoft and Sony Corp.

Wall Street had on average expected revenue of $1.65 billion. Shares in the company gained 6.2 percent to $43 after-hours, from a close of $40.49 on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Malathi Nayak; Editing by Chris Reese)