China's top securities regulator vows to punish "iron roosters" with no dividend payout
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
March 28 GameStop Corp, the world's largest retailer of video game products, reported a nearly 50 percent rise in fourth-quarter profit, helped by its mobile and digital businesses.
Profit rose to $261.1 million, or $2.15 per share, from $174.7 million, or $1.27 cents per share a year earlier.
The Grapevine, Texas-based company's revenue fell marginally to $3.56 billion.
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
* Says to invest more than 1.3 billion yuan ($188.47 million)in research and engineering centre in China's Nanjing city by end-2020 ($1 = 6.8978 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Jake Spring and Brenda Goh; editing by Jason Neely)