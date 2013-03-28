* Forecasts fiscal-year earnings below analysts' estimates
* Quarterly earnings and sales beat analysts' estimates
* Shares up less than 1 percent
By Neha Alawadhi and Malathi Nayak
March 28 Retailer GameStop Corp warned
of weak sales this year as customers delay purchases ahead of
the arrival of next-generation videogame consoles, but it
reported stronger-than-expected quarterly results.
The world's largest retailer of videogame products said on
Thursday that it expected full-year sales to remain flat or fall
by as much as 8 percent, implying revenue of between $8.18
billion and $8.89 billion. Analysts on average expect $8.86
billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
GameStop's full-year earnings forecast lagged analysts'
estimates by a sizable margin. It expects a profit of $2.75 to
$3.15 per share, while analysts had estimated $3.40.
The company said same-store sales were likely to fall 5.5
percent to 8 percent this quarter.
"The first half of the year is going to be very challenging
because we're continuing the trend that we have seen in the last
two or three months on sales of hardware from the current
console set and sales of software," Chief Financial Officer
Robert Lloyd said in an interview.
The videogame industry is anticipating a strong finish to
2013 with the release of Take-Two Interactive Software's
"Grand Theft Auto V," Electronic Arts Inc's
"Battlefield 4" and at least one next-generation console by the
holidays.
As a result, consumers are postponing purchases until the
fourth-quarter console introductions.
"But we expect to return to growth in the back half of the
year," Lloyd said.
Sony Corp said last month it would release its
next-generation PlayStation this year, its first videogame
console in seven years. Microsoft Corp is also expected
to announce the successor to its Xbox 360 later this summer.
Global sales of traditional videogame products such as
consoles have suffered because of the rising popularity of
online games as enthusiasts spend more time on tablets and
phones.
U.S. sales of videogame hardware and software fell 25
percent in February, following a month-over-month downward trend
that has continued since last year, according to a report by
market research firm NPD.
Games software sales were down 27 percent in February, the
report said.
GameStop has weathered the trend by focusing on selling new
and used games to console owners and expanding its digital and
mobile offerings, including the sale of iOS and Android devices
in some stores.
The company said revenue fell marginally to $3.56 billion in
the fourth quarter ended on Feb. 2. Analysts on average expected
$3.45 billion.
Net income attributable to GameStop rose to $261.1 million,
or $2.15 per share, from $174.7 million, or $1.27 per share, a
year earlier.
Excluding items such as the deferral of digital revenue,
earnings were $2.16 per share. Analysts had forecast $2.09.
In January, GameStop cut its same-store sales forecast for
the fourth quarter after customer traffic shrank over the
holiday season.
The company's shares were up 0.5 percent at $26.58 in
late-morning New York Stock Exchange trading.