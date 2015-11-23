Volkswagen has no plans to sell Bentley or Bugatti brands -exec
STUTTGART, May 11 Volkswagen has no plans to sell its Bentley or Bugatti brands, the head the carmaker's luxury brands said on Thursday.
Nov 23 GameStop Corp, the world's largest retailer of video games and related products, reported a 3.6 percent fall in quarterly revenue, hurt by lower sales of new gaming software and hardware.
Net income fell to $55.9 million in the third quarter ended Oct. 31, from $56.4 million a year earlier.
On a per share basis, it made a profit of 53 cents, compared with 50 cents, as it had fewer shares outstanding.
The company's total revenue fell to $2.02 billion from $2.09 billion. (Reporting by Lehar Maan and Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
MOSCOW, May 11 Russia has restored access to Chinese social media app WeChat, developed by Tencent Holdings , Russia's communications watchdog said on Thursday.