* Expects Q1 revenue $1.92 bln-$1.98 bln vs est $2.09 bln
* Sees same-store sales declining 7-9 pct
* Shares fall as much as 8.5 pct after market
By Anya George Tharakan
March 24 GameStop Corp, the world's
largest retailer of video games, forecast first-quarter revenue
below analysts' estimates, blaming a lack of major videogame
releases and weaker hardware sales.
The company's shares were down 5.6 percent at $28.55 in
after-market trading on Thursday. They had declined as much as
8.3 percent earlier.
GameStop's sales have been languishing as videogame
publishers such as Electronic Arts push consumers to buy
games directly on their videogame consoles instead of at stores.
Sales of new videogames have fallen sharply over the past
four years at GameStop, but the company is making up for that by
expanding into new businesses, including selling cellphones and
allotting store space to action figures and other collectible
merchandise.
GameStop said it expects total sales to decline between 4
and 7 percent in the current quarter, translating into revenue
of $1.92 billion-$1.98 billion.
Analysts on average were expecting revenue of $2.09 billion,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
GameStop also forecast same-store sales to fall 7-9 percent
in the first quarter.
Weaker hardware sales and a lack of big videogame releases,
compared to the same period a year earlier, are likely to affect
results, Chief Operating Officer Tony Bartel said in an
interview.
Video game hardware sales dropped by 23 percent in February
from a year earlier, when Nintendo launched its 3DS
handheld-game consoles, according to research firm NPD.
GameStop is seeing a slight decrease in demand for videogame
hardware, Chief Financial Officer Robert Lloyd said on a
post-earnings conference.
The company's total revenue rose 1.4 percent to $3.53
billion in the fourth quarter but missed the average analyst
expectation of $3.57 billion.
Net income rose to $247.8 million, or $2.36 per share, in
the three months ended Jan. 30, from $244.1 million, or $2.23
per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned $2.40 per share.
GameStop said it would be cautious on virtual reality
products until it could gauge production cycles and consumer
demand.
Sony Corp said last week that its virtual reality
headset for PlayStation will launch globally in October for
$399, a move that undercuts its biggest competitor by hundreds
of dollars.
Up to Thursday's close of $30.27, GameStop's shares had
fallen 26 percent in the past 12 months.
