* Third-quarter comparable store sales to fall 5-10 pct
* Second-quarter revenue $1.55 bln vs Wall St view $1.60 bln
* Shares rise 5 percent
(Adds executive, analyst quotes, share price, details
throughout)
By Malathi Nayak
Aug 16 GameStop Corp, the world's
largest retailer of videogame products, sharply reduced its
sales forecast for this year as uncertainty grows around new
releases for 2012 and the market continues to struggle.
But its shares gained 5 percent after announcing it would
raise its dividend by 67 percent.
Grapevine, Texas-based GameStop, which has been trying to
stave off decelerating growth by selling electronics like
tablets and digital video games, is now forecasting same-store
sales in 2012 would drop 2 percent to 10 percent, compared with
flat to a 5 percent decline previously.
"This change reflects the uncertainty surrounding consumer
demand at the end of this cycle in spite of the strong title
lineup in the back half of the year," Chief Financial Officer
Rob Lloyd told analysts on an earnings call.
The company said it had repurchased stock worth $136.4
million in the second quarter, compared with $34.6 million a
year earlier. It also announced a quarterly dividend of 25
cents, up two-thirds from the first two quarters this year.
The company's shares rose 5 percent to $17.96 on the New
York Stock Exchange.
"The dividend was a really smart move by the team there,
creating a yield element to the shareholder return is being very
well-received," Mike Hickey, an analyst at National Alliance
Capital Markets said.
Sales of traditional videogame products such as consoles
have been under pressure globally as gamers turn to lower-priced
offerings on the Internet and spend more time on their tablet
computers and phones.
The company expects comparable-store sales to fall between 5
percent and 10 percent in its third quarter, which began on July
29.
Total U.S. sales of videogame hardware and software dropped
20 percent in July after a similar trend throughout the second
quarter, according to a report by market research firm NPD.
Game software sales were down 23 percent last month, the
report said.
"Clearly the industry has had a tough first half," GameStop
Chief Executive Officer Paul Raines told Reuters. "The NPD data
is significantly down, and perhaps the industry has declined
more than anyone, even analysts' groups, thought it would."
GameStop has largely weathered the tough videogame market by
focusing on selling new and used games to console owners and
expanding its digital and mobile offerings, including sales of
iOS and Android devices in some stores.
"This was the worst year performance they've had in used
sales," Sterne Agee analyst Arvind Bhatia said.
Until sales of new games recover, GameStop's used sales will
remain under pressure, Bhatia added.
Raines said his company would see growth opportunities in
the next two quarters from new game titles and the launch of
Nintendo's new Wii U console later this year.
NEW BUSINESS CHANNELS
GameStop has been expanding its mobile electronics retail
business, digital offerings and making more video game
accessories to push growth and combat slowing video game sales.
The company, which already makes and sells its own
bluetooth-enabled gaming controller for Android tablets, intends
to invest tens of millions of dollars a year in research and on
its 200,000-square-foot manufacturing-refurbishment facility in
Texas to enhance electronics manufacturing, Raines told Reuters
last month.
Digital sales were up 27 percent from a year ago to $134
million, the company said.
"Instead of fighting technology change, they're attempting
to embrace it and they have fairly significant goals on how they
plan to grow the digital side of the business," Hickey said.
GameStop forecast third-quarter earnings of 28 cents to 36
cents per share, compared with analysts' expectation of 41 cents
per share. But the company maintained its previously announced
full-year earnings outlook of between $3.10 per share to $3.30
per share.
The company said its second-quarter net income had dropped
to $21 million, or 16 cents per share, from $30.9 million, or 22
cents per share, a year earlier. Sales fell 11.1 percent to
$1.55 billion.
Analysts on average were expecting earnings of 15 cents per
share on revenue of $1.60 billion, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
