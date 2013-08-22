Aug 22 GameStop Corp, the world's largest retailer of video game products, posted results that topped Wall Street estimates, mainly due to higher mobile and digital game sales.

The company's shares were up about 8 percent in trading before the bell. The stock closed at $47.62 on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday.

Net income fell to $10.5 million, or 9 cents per share, in the second quarter from $21.0 million, or 16 cents per share, a year earlier, but was higher than the average analyst estimate of 4 cents per share.

The Grapevine, Texas-based company said total revenue slipped about 11 percent to $1.38 billion in the quarter ended July 31.

Analysts were expecting revenue of $1.36 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.