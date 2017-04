Nov 21 GameStop Corp, the world's largest retailer of video game products, said sales rose 19 percent in the third quarter, driven by robust sales of Grand Theft Auto V.

The company posted a net income of $68.6 million, or 58 cents per share, in the third quarter, compared with an adjusted net income of $47.2 million, or 38 cents per share, a year earlier.

The Grapevine, Texas-based company said revenue rose to $2.11 billion.