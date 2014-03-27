UPDATE 3-U.S. VP Pence to seek market access, investment, in Japan talks
* U.S. seeking to attract infrastructure investment from Japan
March 27 GameStop Corp, the world's largest retailer of videogame products, reported a 3.4 percent rise in fourth-quarter revenue, driven by demand for new game consoles from Sony Corp and Microsoft Corp.
However, the company's net profit fell to $220.5 million, or $1.89 per share in the three months ended Feb. 1 from $261.1 million, or $2.15 per share, a year earlier.
The Grapevine, Texas-based company said revenue rose to $3.68 billion from $3.56 billion. (Reporting by Lehar Maan and Abhirup Roy in Bangalore; Editing by Ted Kerr)
* U.S. seeking to attract infrastructure investment from Japan
SEOUL, April 18 U.S. Vice President Mike Pence will meet with Japan's Deputy Prime Minister Taro Aso on Tuesday, kicking off talks in Tokyo that the White House hopes will open doors in Japan for U.S.-made products and attract Japanese investment for infrastructure projects in the United States.