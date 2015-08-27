Aug 27 GameStop Corp, the world's largest retailer of video game products, reported a near 2 percent rise in quarterly revenue, primarily driven by the highly anticipated release of "Batman: Arkham Knight".

Net income rose to $25.3 million, or 24 cents per share, in the second quarter ended Aug. 1, from $24.6 million, or 22 cents per share, a year earlier.

The company's net sales rose to $1.76 billion from $1.73 billion. Comparable-store sales increased 8.1 percent. (Reporting By Lehar Maan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)