UPDATE 1-Daimler says China agreed to adjust pace of electric car quotas
* Daimler CEO says compromise discussed at Germany summit (Adds comment from Daimler chief executive)
Jan 8 GameStop Corp, the world's largest retailer of videogame products, said it would report a decline in same-store sales for the fourth quarter after a drop in store traffic during the holiday season.
The company said same-store sales would fall by between 4 percent and 7 percent. Its previous sales forecast ranged from an increase of 1 percent to a fall of 7 percent.
Shares of the company were down 10 percent at $22.25 in premarket trading.
The company expects its profit to be at the low end of its forecast range of $2.07 to $2.27 per share.
* Daimler CEO says compromise discussed at Germany summit (Adds comment from Daimler chief executive)
OTTAWA, June 2 Canada's trade deficit in April narrowed to C$370 million ($274 million) as exports outpaced imports for a second month in a row to hit a new record high on shipments of motor vehicles and parts, Statistics Canada said on Friday.