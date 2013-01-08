Jan 8 GameStop Corp, the world's largest retailer of videogame products, said it would report a decline in same-store sales for the fourth quarter after a drop in store traffic during the holiday season.

The company said same-store sales would fall by between 4 percent and 7 percent. Its previous sales forecast ranged from an increase of 1 percent to a fall of 7 percent.

Shares of the company were down 10 percent at $22.25 in premarket trading.

The company expects its profit to be at the low end of its forecast range of $2.07 to $2.27 per share.