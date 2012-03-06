ZURICH, March 6 Swiss fund manager GAM
Holding said it was somewhat optimistic for the coming
year even though in 2011 assets under management fell 9 percent
to 107 billion Swiss francs as weak markets depressed asset
values and clients pulled money.
"We have reason to be cautiously optimistic. Markets remain
volatile, but the investment performance of our funds has
notably improved since the beginning of the year," Chief
Executive Johannes de Gier said.
"Steady moves towards a resolution of the European fiscal
crisis should benefit market sentiment and ultimately our
business results," he also said.
(Reporting by Catherine Bosley)