* Assets under management climb to 111 bln Sfr
* Demand faltering for risky, high margin funds
* GAM expects client risk aversion to continue
ZURICH, Aug 14 Profit at GAM Holding
slid 30 percent in the first half as risk-averse investors
shifted money into low margin investments from more complex and
profitable products like hedge funds.
Underlying net profit fell to 70.2 million Swiss francs
($72.2 million) from 100.4 million a year earlier on lower
revenues despite a doubling of performance fees, which are
levied on client profits in exotic investments.
"Unless market conditions improve dramatically, we expect
uncertainty to persist and to continue to impact client
behaviour," said GAM chief executive Johannes de Gier.
"This in turn will make demand for investment strategies and
asset classes erratic and difficult to predict."
Assets under management rose 4 percent from the end of 2011
to 111.1 billion Swiss francs on solid market performance
combined with just under 1 billion francs of net inflows to the
group and mildly positive currency movements.
Investors poured 3.5 billion francs into the group's retail
products division, Swiss and Global, where margins are typically
tight. However, clients pulled 1 billion francs from the GAM
unit, once one of the world's largest fund of hedge funds shops.
GAM said inflows were particularly strong in absolute
strategies, which aim to produce positive returns through market
cycles, as well as in emerging market and catastrophe bond
strategies, while clients backed off from equity strategies and
hedge funds.
($1 = 0.9724 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Martin de Sa'Pinto; Editing by David Cowell)