* Inflows into retail arm

* Shares hit 20-month high

* Performance fees quadruple year on year

ZURICH, March 5 Switzerland's largest listed asset manager, GAM Holdings, posted a nine percent rise in 2012 assets under management on Tuesday and said investor sentiment was improving as global economic risks appear to ease.

Helped by inflows to its retail arm and investment gains, assets rose to 116.2 billion Swiss francs ($123.4 billion) from 107 billion, with GAM's Swiss and Global arm raking in 6.1 billion in new money.

Investors snapped up fixed income funds investing in emerging markets and catastrophe bonds.

"Private and institutional investors are certainly relieved by the fact that the extreme risks experienced in 2011 and 2012 have diminished," Chief Executive Johannes de Gier said in a statement, adding current levels of client activity were "robust".

GAM swung to a net profit of 88 million francs, including investment impairments of 56.3 million, after a net loss of 95 million franc in 2011 due mainly to a 235 million franc charge against the value of its stake in New York-based manager Artio Global, which it is selling to Aberdeen Asset Management .

On an underlying basis, net profit fell 2 percent as operating expenses rose while in the group's higher margin GAM unit, once one of the world's largest funds of hedge funds, there were net outflows once assets from acquisitions were stripped out.

GAM said it would propose an unchanged dividend of 0.50 francs for 2012.

GAM shares rose to a 20-month high, up 4.5 percent to 16.35 francs by 0835 GMT, outperforming UK-listed peers Aberdeen, Ashmore Group and F&C Asset Management.

"The stock is not cheap anymore but supported by a high payout yield," said Sarasin analyst Rainer Skierka, who holds a neutral rating on GAM.

Performance fees, payable when a fund achieves agreed benchmark returns, quadrupled to 82 million francs, offsetting a more than 6 percent decline in management fees as investors opted for less expensive funds.

De Gier will stand down as CEO in April but remain as chairman. David Solo, currently head of both the group's operating businesses, will become group CEO under a new group structure.

GAM was spun off from bank Julius Baer in 2009.

($1 = 0.9417 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Martin de Sa'Pinto; editing by Jason Neely)