JERUSALEM, March 18 Israeli developer of stem
cell therapies Gamida Cell has received a buyout offer worth
hundreds of millions dollars from an unnamed global
pharmaceutical company, two shareholders in the company said on
Tuesday.
Elbit Medical Technologies, which has a 30.8
percent share in Gamida, said the offer includes a "significant
immediate payment and additional future payments totaling
hundreds of millions of dollars".
Israel's Globes financial daily reported that the interested
buyer was Swiss drugmaker Novartis, though a
spokeswoman for Elbit said they were not commenting on the
report.
The offer was received on March 7, said Clal Biotechnology
Industries, which has about 22 percent of Gamida, in
its own statement to the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange.
Gamida said it is developing a pipeline of products to treat
a wide range of conditions, including blood cancers and solid
tumors. Its StemEx treatment is being tested as part of a
transplant regimen for patients with high risk leukaemia and
lymphoma
The future payments would be conditioned upon meeting
milestones in development, registration and sales, Elbit and
Clal said.
Other Gamida shareholders include Teva Pharmaceutical
Industries, Amgen, Denali Ventures, Auriga Ventures
and Israel Healthcare Venture.
Elbit Medical is 90 percent owned by Elbit Imaging
.
