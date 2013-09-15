By Stephen Coates and Farah Master
| SYDNEY/HONG KONG, Sept 16
SYDNEY/HONG KONG, Sept 16 Asia's new
mega-casinos are driving sales and innovation in advanced
surveillance technology, from chips with built-in radio
transmitters to high-definition, multi-lens, digital cameras
that can scan huge gaming floors and catch the deftest sleight
of hand.
Security solution providers such as German-Australian joint
venture Dallmeier International, California-based Pelco, a unit
of Schneider Electric PA, and Samsung Techwin Co Ltd
, about 25 percent-owned by Samsung Electronics Co
Ltd, are among those reaping the benefits of Asia's
casino building boom.
Tens of thousands of security cameras, including some of the
most advanced commercially available, have been installed in the
southern Chinese territory of Macau alone in the past five
years, and many thousands more are on order for the
multi-billion-dollar hotel-casino resorts still in the pipeline.
"It's big business. The camera market here has started to
get very big ... It's probably the most demanding environment
for a video surveillance system anywhere in the world," said
Craig Graham, Dallmeier International general manager for Asia.
"Some of these guys (casino operators) have 700 tables and
up to 1,000 slot machines, all of which have to be monitored 24
hours a day, seven days a week."
Graham said Dallmeier had about 20 percent of the video
surveillance market in Macau's gaming industry, where its
clients include Sands China Ltd, a subsidiary of Las
Vegas Sands Corp and one of six casino firms licensed to
operate in the only place in China where casinos are legal.
There are around 100,000 cameras installed in Macau's
casinos, according to industry estimates, with room potentially
for another 50,000 over the next five years. Companies declined
to say how much the industry was worth.
"It's allowed firms such as ours who deal with cutting-edge
surveillance technology and video analytics to gain a good loyal
customer base in Macau," Graham said.
Bob Ruggles, Pelco's Asia-Pacific business development
manager based in Macau, said Asian demand had "allowed us to
push our products to the limit" of innovation.
In contrast, he said casinos in Las Vegas had been slow to
adapt to advances in digital technology, and some were still
using VCR tape, in part because of the costs associated with
replacing old analogue systems. "No one (in Macau) uses analogue
anymore. Those days are gone," he said.
SOMETHING UP THEIR SLEEVES
Over the past decade, Macau's casino boom has transformed
the former Portuguese colony - once known for its triad-riddled
gambling dens - into a global gaming centre boasting annual
revenues of about $40 billion, six times those of Las Vegas.
China's economic liberalisation and the growth in private
wealth have spawned casino mini-hubs in the Philippines and
Singapore, all supported by high-rolling Chinese players who
think nothing of betting hundreds of thousands of dollars on a
single hand of baccarat.
The more money that flows through Asia's casinos, the more
determined the cheats become - probing for signs of weakness and
vulnerability, and sometimes all it takes for them is some
off-the-shelf gadgetry or inside help.
Police arrested a casino pit manager and junket employee in
Macau in May after surveillance video allegedly caught them
rigging a card shoe at a baccarat table in a VIP room. In
August, police arrested a croupier and five suspected conmen
from Taiwan after watching the dealer pay out more chips than
gamblers were entitled to during his shift. And this month,
police arrested two local female dealers after staff monitoring
CCTV caught them pocketing two gaming chips worth HK$100,000
($12,900) from a casino on Macau's Peninsula.
Two years ago, in the Philippines, a gang was caught using
micro-cameras hidden up their sleeves to film the shuffle and
relay the footage to accomplices who in turn informed them how
to play.
"Thieves have become more sophisticated," said Joe Pisano,
chief executive of Jade Entertainment and Gaming Technologies, a
Manila-based provider of gaming technologies. Even so, he said
new security measures were making life tougher for the cheats.
"Now, with everything being electronic, there is probably a
lot less (fraud) than 20 years ago, when you could have used a
metal bar and a light to get coins to drop out of the slot
machine," Pisano said.
MACAU BENCHMARK
Facial recognition technology is at the vanguard of the
newest surveillance systems, allowing casinos to spot known
troublemakers whose names they share with each other and the
authorities. But the software needed to reliably identify people
is in its infancy and some companies are unwilling to take the
risk of mistaking law-abiding customers for cheats.
"It's just not worth it," said one Macau casino executive,
adding that visitor traffic at some of the bigger casinos could
overwhelm the software.
Casino operators are reluctant to risk new surveillance
technology until its reliability is proven, due to the costs
involved in shutting down VIP tables or alienating wealthy
players. This can make it difficult for new entrants to the
industry, or those without a strong track record.
That said, none of the casino operators want to fall behind
either, even though the latest security technology is very
expensive, the executive said. "Everybody keeps up to date with
all the improvements so we're not lagging behind in any way.
Obviously, with new properties you go with the better product,
the upgraded version," he said, asking not to be named so as not
to reveal his establishment's security capabilities.
Another evolving trend is the matching of video with object
tracking and other data about players and staff to highlight
situations that may not be obvious on raw footage. Within a year
or two, people in the industry believe data analysis tools will
be able to track the behaviour and motions of dealers to spot
any deviations from normal procedure, and alert managers
accordingly.
"Before, you used to have people walking around in the
ceiling looking through one-way glass. With the new mega-casinos
here (in Macau) the technology needs to be more intuitive," said
Dallmeier's Graham.
Casino operators elsewhere in Asia look to Macau as the
benchmark in security technology.
"Ours is really built around an international or Macau
standard, at the very least," a casino executive in the
Philippines told Reuters. "We know there is a group of players
that like to victimise newly opened casinos."