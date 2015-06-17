LOS ANGELES, June 17 Virtual reality gaming,
once a distant concept, became the new battleground at this
year's E3 industry convention, with developers seeking to win
over fans with their immersive headsets and accessories.
Microsoft, Sony and virtual reality company Oculus are
squaring off at the June 16-18 Electronic Entertainment Expo
(E3) in Los Angeles, promoting their virtual reality
accessories.
Dan Ackerman, a senior editor at online technology and
consumer electronics review site CNET, said he believed the
future for virtual reality -- once synonymous with clunky
headgear -- might finally be here for consumers.
"Sony has the Morpheus headset that should work with the
Playstation 4," he said, referring to Sony's popular video game
console.
"Microsoft has the Hololens, which is very experimental, a
more augmented reality and ... Oculus is the market leader. They
were the first guys with workable hardware which should be
available to buy early next year."
Oculus, which is owned by Facebook, debuted the consumer
version of its Oculus Rift headset last week. While a prototype
has been available to developers since 2013, the consumer
version will be available for pre-order later this year.
At the E3 opening on Tuesday, scores of video games fans
lined up outside Oculus' booth to try out the headset.
"I think it's come a long way and it's definitely
entertaining," video game fan Maheer Kibria said.
"(It) feels very immersive in the visual effects."
(Reporting by Reuters Television; Editing by Catherine Evans)