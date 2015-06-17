A Sony PlayStation virtual reality headset is seen at the Electronic Entertainment Expo, or E3, in Los Angeles, California, United States, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A man plays a video game on a Samsung mobile phone attached to an Oculus virtual reality headset at the Electronic Entertainment Expo, or E3, in Los Angeles, California, United States, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

LOS ANGELES Virtual reality gaming, once a distant concept, became the new battleground at this year's E3 industry convention, with developers seeking to win over fans with their immersive headsets and accessories.

Microsoft, Sony and virtual reality company Oculus are squaring off at the June 16-18 Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) in Los Angeles, promoting their virtual reality accessories.

Dan Ackerman, a senior editor at online technology and consumer electronics review site CNET, said he believed the future for virtual reality -- once synonymous with clunky headgear -- might finally be here for consumers.

"Sony has the Morpheus headset that should work with the Playstation 4," he said, referring to Sony's popular video game console.

"Microsoft has the Hololens, which is very experimental, a more augmented reality and ... Oculus is the market leader. They were the first guys with workable hardware which should be available to buy early next year."

Oculus, which is owned by Facebook, debuted the consumer version of its Oculus Rift headset last week. While a prototype has been available to developers since 2013, the consumer version will be available for pre-order later this year.

At the E3 opening on Tuesday, scores of video games fans lined up outside Oculus' booth to try out the headset.

"I think it's come a long way and it's definitely entertaining," video game fan Maheer Kibria said.

"(It) feels very immersive in the visual effects."

(Reporting by Reuters Television; Editing by Catherine Evans)