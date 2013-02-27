Feb 27 Fitch Ratings said on Wednesday that New Jersey's legalization of online gaming was a credit positive for Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa and Caesars Entertainment Corp. .

Fitch rates Borgata's issuer default rating a B-minus with a stable outlook. It rates Caesar's IDR a CCC with a negative outlook.

Marina District Finance Co. is the issuing entity for the Borgata, which is owned by Boyd Gaming Corp. .