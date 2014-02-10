By Brian Leonal
| SINGAPORE
SINGAPORE Feb 10 It was while hunting for
monsters in a virtual cave that Bend Henmoko Madio met his
community and realised why companies are adapting online video
games to suit the different languages, tastes and mobile devices
in Southeast Asia.
Text translation, dialogue dubbing and character outfits are
among the most common tweaks in the "localisation" work by firms
wanting to capitalise on the region's booming game market and
keep players loyal.
"I met these friends when I was playing Rohan: Blood Feud
hosted on the Indonesian server," said 32-year-old Madio.
"Localisation makes it easier to form a community ... After all,
it is easier to communicate with fellow countrymen."
Localisation is gaining ground in Southeast Asia, where 85
million players spent $661 million last year on online games,
research firm Niko Partners says. It expects that spending to
hit $1.2 billion by 2017.
"The growth has been quite staggering," said David Ng, chief
executive of Singapore-based gaming company Gumi Asia Pte Ltd.
"That is what's fuelling the localisation business because more
and more people are starting to realise it's worthwhile."
Gumi Asia, a unit of Japan's Gumi Inc, creates in-house
games and also publishes those of its parent, with teams working
on localisation for Southeast Asia.
In Puzzle Trooper, a game originally intended for western
players, a character resembling the wrestler Hulk Hogan got some
manga makeovers.
"When we started doing testing in Southeast Asia, we
realised that they don't really like the western art that much,"
Ng said. "Then we tested with some more Japanese-looking art and
the response was really good."
BEYOND LANGUAGE AND CULTURE
Still, Southeast Asia is far from homogeneous. Gamers in
Thailand and Vietnam tend to like Chinese-style outfits, while
those in the Philippines love western-style characters such as
the original Puzzle Trooper, Ng said.
"Indonesia is hard," he said. "You have the Muslims, Chinese
and Christians. It's a mix. It's really difficult to comprehend
a market as diverse as that."
Indonesia's nearly 20 million players spent $88.1 million on
online gaming in 2012, almost 26 percent higher than the year
before, according to Niko Partners.
"The future of game localisation in Southeast Asia is going
to be decided by the Indonesian market," said Harry Inaba,
managing director of localisation firm Synthesis APAC.
Unlike Gumi Asia, independent firms such as Synthesis work
on contract with developers wanting to localise their games.
Catering to the Southeast Asian market goes beyond language
and culture to include optimising graphics and adapting to
diverse handset types, Ng said. The Android operating system's
domination in the region presents a sizeable challenge.
With at least nine Android systems now in use and thousands
of distinct devices in the market with different screen sizes
and graphics capabilities, developers must localise their games
into many formats. In contrast, the vast majority of Apple
devices run on iOS 7 or the previous version of that system.
Low connection speeds in parts of Southeast Asia hinder
developers from using high-quality graphics and elaborate
animation, so banners that pop out on the screen would not be
ideal as they can take a long time to load.
Instead, developers are using the pixel technology found in
older phones that requires lower bandwidth.
Gumi picked the 20 to 30 most popular Android devices to
localise into, Ng said, with the ultimate goal of fostering
player loyalty by making games "sticky" to various markets.
"Stickiness equates to removing any barriers from their
understanding of how to play the games," he said. "To remove
barriers, you give them something they're more familiar with."
(Editing by John O'Callaghan and Michael Perry)