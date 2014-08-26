By Malathi Nayak and Lisa Richwine
| SAN FRANCISCO/LOS ANGELES
SAN FRANCISCO/LOS ANGELES Aug 25 Amazon.com Inc
tracked Twitch's evolution from scrappy guerrilla
startup to one of the Internet's hottest media properties. On
Monday, it announced a near-$1 billion acquisition to get into
one of the fastest-growing online arenas: live-streaming video.
Amazon's $970 million bet - its largest ever - underscores
how a loyal and fast-growing following for live-streaming video
has grabbed the attention of big brands. Some believe live and
interactive streaming, in which Twitch is a pioneer, is the new
frontier in online video.
Bessemer Ventures' Ethan Kurzweil admitted on Monday that
people gave him blank stares when he initially described Twitch
to them. The San Francisco-based startup lets gamers livecast
their play while responding in real time to cheers, tips and
random musings from online viewers.
In three years, Twitch has become the fourth-largest U.S.
producer of peak Internet traffic, ahead of Facebook and Hulu,
according to Bessemer, a backer.
"It's a captive audience and one that is loyal," said Adam
Shlachter, head of media activation at marketing agency
DigitasLBi. "Where you have like-minded people ... all
aggregated in one place, kind of holed up around the same thing
and participating in the same experiences, that offers a really
unique environment to target (ads) against."
Live streaming draws a following partly because of its
immediacy: fans message their favorite personalities and can
evoke a response during livecasts. Twitch and other live-stream
networks such as Livestream also cater to niches, featuring
content such as offbeat sports to videogames that mainstream
outlets eschew.
Twitch had 55 million monthly viewers in July, up about 45
percent from a year earlier. That growth caught the attention of
advertisers, who spotted the chance to reach younger viewers who
watch less television.
Brands will spend $6 billion this year on digital video
advertising in the United States, according to research firm
eMarketer. Live events are appealing to advertisers because
audiences can't skip commercials.
Most of Twitch's thousands of livecasters are simply gamers.
Some boast a following of hundreds of thousands and earn a cut
of ad revenue from the likes of PepsiCo's Mountain Dew
and Time Warner Inc's Warner Bros.
YouTube, whose parent Google Inc was in talks to
buy Twitch, streams some events live, but most of its videos are
recorded. On live platforms such as Twitch, ads appear as a user
opens a stream or when livecasters take a break.
"Interacting with celebrities and artists is a growing
trend," said Max Haot, chief executive of Livestream.
BEYOND GAMING
Twitch is adding staff with expertise in programmatic ad
buying, which uses computers to sell ads in real time, Twitch's
chief revenue officer, Jonathan Simpson-Bint, told Reuters this
month. That will give advertisers the option to insert
commercials into Twitch videos that see a sudden surge in
viewership.
It's also branching out into music events.
"Amazon has a direct media sales group of its own...I think
our ad sales numbers will be accelerated by the fact that we are
going to have access to resources of Amazon," Twitch chief
executive Emmett Shear said.
Twitch's breakneck growth is now propelling the live
streaming video format beyond gaming and pushing media companies
and YouTube personalities to test it.
Discovery Communications Inc hosts a monthly
Google+ Hangout with NASA scientists and Animal Planet live
streams events such as the Internet Cat Video Festival in
Minnesota. Discovery plans to invest in more interactive
streaming events to help build a "two-way" relationship with
viewers, said Sean Atkins, senior vice president of digital
media.
Tom Cote, co-host of "Funny Stuff & Cheese," an independent
online comedy series that streamed over a hundred shows live
during its first season, says his fans like the fact that they
can ask a question and get a response within minutes.
The format has its challenges. It takes creators time to
find a groove and overcome technical glitches, Cote said. And
there's no chance for editing or retakes.
"It will be widespread," he said. "Right now, I think people
don't have the confidence to go live. It's a whole different
beast than traditional video."
