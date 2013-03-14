March 14 The board of Indian construction and engineering company Gammon India has agreed to begin talks with lenders to restructure the company's debt through the corporate debt restructuring process, it said in a statement late on Wednesday.

Sluggish industrial capital expenditure has squeezed orders for Indian infrastructure companies and big projects have been stalled by a slow approval process and inadequate capital.

At 0400 GMT, shares in Gammon India were up 2.06 percent at 27.25 rupees ($0.50).

($1 = 54.3350 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Tenzin Dekeva in Bangalore; Editing by Sunil Nair)