Dec 5 Three months ended Sept. 30 (Versus the same period a year earlier. All Reuters alerts in billion rupees unless otherwise stated)

Net profit 3.62 vs -2.62

Net sales 9.03 vs 10.46

NOTE: Gammon India Ltd is a civil engineering and construction company. The results are standalone. SOURCE TEXT : bit.ly/1vTNvps (Reporting by Aman Shah in Mumbai. Editing by Jane Merriman)