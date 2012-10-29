US STOCKS-Wall St shrugs off jobs report to hit records as tech leads
HONG KONG, Oct 29 (Basis Point) - A Rs9.55bn (US$177m) 15-year project financing loan for Gammon Infrastructure Projects Ltd has been launched into syndication, according to a source familiar with the matter.
Bank of India is the sole mandated lead arranger and bookrunner.
The loan, borrowed by special purpose vehicle Yamunanagar Panchkula Pvt Ltd, is for a road project with a total cost of Rs13.76bn, the source added. (Reporting by Maggie Chen; Editing by Gavin Stafford)
