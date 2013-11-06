KUALA LUMPUR Nov 6 Malaysian builder Gamuda Holdings has offered to buy out fellow shareholders in highway toll operator Kesas Holdings for 875 million ringgit ($276 million).

Gamuda, which owns 30 percent of Kesas, said in a statement released to the Kuala Lumpur stock exchange late on Monday that it wants to pay cash to buy out three other investors in an offer that expires Nov 18.

Markets were shut on Tuesday for a national holiday. Shares in Gamuda were 0.2 percent lower at 4.88 ringgit by 0124 GMT on Wednesday, while the broader market fell 0.3 percent.

The other shareholders in Kesas, which runs a 35-km expressway in central Selangor state, include the Selangor state government's economic development corporation, with a 30 percent stake.

Investment holding company Amcorp Properties and state-run investment fund Permodalan Nasional Bhd are the remaining shareholders, each owning 20 percent. ($1 = 3.1740 Malaysian ringgit) (Reporting by Niluksi Koswanage; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)