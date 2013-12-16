WASHINGTON Dec 16 Gannett Co Inc can
move ahead with its purchase of Belo Corp as long as the
deal does not include KMOV-TV, a St. Louis television station,
antitrust enforcers at the U.S. Justice Department said on
Monday.
The station would give Gannett a dominant position in the
St. Louis area if it were part of the deal, resulting in higher
prices for advertisers, the department said in a statement.
The department said it had filed a proposed settlement in
court that, if approved by a judge, would resolve its
competitive concerns.
Gannett agreed to buy Belo for $1.5 billion in June in a
move that will nearly double Gannett's broadcast holdings to 43
stations.
Gannett agreed to transfer ownership of six Belo stations in
Phoenix and St. Louis to Sander Media because Gannett already
owned stations in those markets.
Sander plans to operate the stations while Gannett provides
some services to Sander.
"The full divestiture required by the department will ensure
that KMOV-TV will remain a vigorous competitor in St. Louis,"
Bill Baer, assistant attorney general in charge of the
department's antitrust division, said in a statement.