Tesla is most painful stock for short sellers in 2017
SAN FRANCISCO, May 2 Traders short selling Tesla's soaring stock have lost $3.7 billion this year, eclipsing the combined losses of traders shorting Apple , Amazon.com and Netflix.
Jan 22 Activist investor Carl Icahn nominated two directors to USA Today publisher Gannett Co Inc's board.
Icahn, who owned about 6.6 percent of Gannett as of Sept. 30, said he was concerned about the decisions the company may make in anticipation of its proposed spinoff.
"After Gannett completes the spinoff ... I would not be surprised if either company became the target of a takeover attempt," Icahn wrote in a letter dated Jan. 21 to Gannett Chief Executive Gracia Martore. (Reporting By Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
SAN FRANCISCO, May 2 Traders short selling Tesla's soaring stock have lost $3.7 billion this year, eclipsing the combined losses of traders shorting Apple , Amazon.com and Netflix.
LOS ANGELES, May 2 The Service Employees International Union, backer of a five-year campaign to improve pay and job conditions for fast-food workers, on Tuesday asked Illinois and California officials to investigate how McDonald's Corp calculates restaurant rents, which generate about one-fourth of its revenue.