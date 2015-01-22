(Corrects to "turnip" from "turn-up" in paragraph 13)
By Subrat Patnaik
Jan 22 Activist investor Carl Icahn nominated
two directors to USA Today publisher Gannett Co Inc's
board and pushed for changes in the company's corporate
governance practices.
Gannett's shares rose as much as 3.9 percent to $32.58 on
the New York Stock Exchange.
Gannett said in August it would separate its slow-growing
print operations, including USA Today, from its TV and digital
properties.
Icahn, who owned about 6.6 percent of Gannett as of Sept.
30, said he was concerned about the decisions the company may
make in anticipation of the spinoff.
The billionaire investor, however, said following the
spinoff either of the two companies could become potential
acquisition targets.
The print group, which will retain the Gannett name,
includes 81 local newspapers in the United States and the
British newspaper arm Newsquest, while the digital business will
consist of its 46 TV stations and websites such as Cars.com and
CareerBuilder.
Icahn first disclosed a 6.6 percent stake in Gannett on Aug.
14, days after the company announced the spinoff. He had said at
the time that splitting the media company could create value,
calling its shares "undervalued".
Since the announcement the company's stock has fallen about
8 percent through Wednesday's close.
Icahn on Thursday attributed the decline to the company's
failure to "adequately explain to investors the capital
structure, debt capacity and business strategy for each of the
post-spin companies."
Icahn also said the company should put in place a provision
that prevents the board from adopting a poison pill without the
approval of a majority of the shareholders.
The company said in a statement it was surprised with
Icahn's "aggressive actions", adding that it would evaluate the
proposals and make a recommendation to shareholders in due
course.
Tony Scherrer, director of research at Smead Capital
Managament, which owns a 1.05 percent stake in Gannett, said the
company's management had already been pursuing what Icahn
originally wanted.
"He (Icahn) is coming after us with some bravado and
campaigning to get more blood out of the turnip," he said.
Gannett's shares pared most of the early gains and were
trading up less than 1 percent at $31.55 on Thursday afternoon.
(Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)