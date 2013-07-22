By Jennifer Saba
July 22 A decline in newspaper advertising
dragged down Gannett Co's second-quarter results,
underscoring the company's need for new revenue streams.
Higher broadcast, digital and subscription revenue could not
offset newspaper advertising declines, which kept total revenue
flat at $1.3 billion, below analysts' average forecast of $1.33
billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
"Everything was disappointing and not as expected," said
Edward Atorino, an analyst with Benchmark Co.
Shares of Gannett, the publisher of USA Today and 81 other
newspapers in the United States, were down 1.4 percent to $25.98
in late-morning trading.
Gannett, the largest U.S. newspaper chain, is pushing
heavily into broadcasting in an effort to boost revenue and
margins - a trend that is in vogue with print publishers.
Last month the company said it would nearly double its
broadcasting holdings by acquiring Belo Corp for $1.5
billion. And Tribune Co, publisher of the Los Angeles
Times and Chicago Tribune, is buying 19 television stations from
Local TV Holdings LLC for $2.73 billion.
Currently, broadcast revenue represents less than 20 percent
of Gannett's total revenue. Advertising revenue at its
newspapers has been falling steadily and shows no signs of
improvement.
Several media conglomerates, notably News Corp,
Time Warner and Tribune, are separating their
print assets from their faster-growing, more profitable
entertainment and broadcasting divisions.
Gannett CEO Gracia Martore said the company is focused on
integrating Belo, but she did not rule out a spinoff of its
newspapers.
"We are always looking at opportunities to increase
shareholder value," Martore said on a call with analysts.
Gannett said revenue in the newspaper division fell almost
2 percent to $904.2 million in the second quarter as advertising
sales dropped 5 percent.
Even its efforts to roll out digital subscriptions across
its U.S. newspapers could not offset the advertising declines.
Broadcasting revenue increased 3.2 percent to $212 million,
while digital revenue rose 3 percent to $186.5 million.
Gannett, which also publishes newspapers in Britain,
authorized a new share buyback program of $300 million, expected
to be used over the next two years.
"The buyback and Belo (TV stations) will give them room for
growth," Atorino said.
Second-quarter net income fell 5.2 percent to $113.6
million.
Excluding special items, earnings per share were 58 cents,
in line with analysts' average forecast.
Special items in the quarter totaled $35.7 million,
including workforce restructuring charges.