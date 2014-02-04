Feb 4 Gannett Co reported lower
quarterly revenue and profit on Tuesday as advertising at its
newspapers and broadcast television stations fell.
Total revenue decreased 6 percent to $1.37 billion in the
fourth quarter. The result was in line with analysts'
expectations, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. The
quarterly revenue result strips out an extra week in the fourth
quarter of 2012.
For the newspaper division, which publishes USA Today,
revenue dropped almost 5 percent to $944.3 million as
advertisers pulled back on spending, and circulation revenue
growth stalled. Gannett rolled out a digital pay model last year
that helped boost subscription revenue.
The company, which is diversifying away from print and has
been investing heavily in broadcast TV, said revenue at its TV
stations fell almost 16 percent to $228.2 million. During the
2012 fourth quarter, Gannett benefited from a windfall in
political advertising.
Excluding special items and the extra week, net income fell
to $152.5 million, or 66 cents per share, from $207.9 million,
or 89 cents per share, in the same period last year.