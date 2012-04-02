* GAO says SEC must give certain funds back to Treasury

* SEC wanted to use interest to pay harmed investors

* Postjudgment interest accrues on late sanction payments

* SEC is "carefully studying" the decision

By Sarah N. Lynch

WASHINGTON, April 2 Interest that U.S. securities regulators collect from wrongdoers who are delinquent in paying monetary penalties cannot be distributed to harmed investors, a U.S. government agency has decided.

The decision, released late last week by the Government Accountability Office, marks a blow to the Securities and Exchange Commission, which had previously been depositing some post-judgment interest into funds used to help pay defrauded investors.

The GAO, the independent investigative arm of Congress, decided that the interest in question belongs to the government. It cited the "miscellaneous receipts statute," a law that requires any government official receiving money for the government to deposit those funds with the U.S. Treasury.

The "SEC argues that postjudgment interest does not constitute money for the government, and that the miscellaneous receipts statute, therefore, does not apply," wrote GAO General Counsel Lynn Gibson. "We disagree."

Florence Harmon, an SEC spokeswoman, said the agency is "carefully studying the decision."

The SEC is an independent regulator that polices the U.S. securities market and has civil enforcement powers. The agency often pursues penalties and disgorgement, or the re-payment of ill-gotten gains, along with prejudgment interest when companies or individuals violate federal securities laws.

Postjudgment interest, which is the subject of the March 30 GAO opinion, accrues on unpaid portions of a money judgment from the date the judgment is imposed until the SEC collects the payment in full.

The GAO's decision applies to instances in which the SEC is forced to go to a federal court and get a judge's order after defendants fail to pay sanctions imposed by the SEC in administrative enforcement actions.

It did not indicate how much money may be at stake in postjudgment interest. But the decision against the SEC means that the agency will in some instances have less money to distribute to harmed investors.

The GAO also ordered the SEC to withdraw any postjudgment interest that may be sitting in distribution fund accounts and deposit it into the Treasury's general fund. (Reporting By Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)