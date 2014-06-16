MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi boosted by civil servant perk restoration, Egypt corrects
* General market confidence lifted, volume jumps to 7-week high
June 16 Sichuan Gaojin Food Co Ltd
* Says receives notice from securities regulator that it has halted company's restructuring application due to investigation related to its restructuring
* Says local government orders temporary production halt at unit due to environmental pollution
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/tyg22w; link.reuters.com/xyg22w
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* General market confidence lifted, volume jumps to 7-week high
April 23 Alexandria Flour Mills and Bakeries Co :