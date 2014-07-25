BRIEF-Eildon Capital advances $6.4 mln first mortgage loan facility funding
* Advanced funding to a $6.4 mln first mortgage loan facility to facilitate acquisition of a development site in Coburg, Melbourne
July 25 Nanjing Gaoke Co Ltd
* Says H1 net profit up 10.6 percent y/y at 264.5 million yuan ($42.73 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1pgcTSS
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.1907 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Advanced funding to a $6.4 mln first mortgage loan facility to facilitate acquisition of a development site in Coburg, Melbourne
* Sees net profit for H1 FY 2017 to decrease by 41.36 percent to 60.9 percent, compared to net profit of H1 FY 2016 (153.5 million yuan)