BRIEF-Coupa Software announces pricing of upsized follow-on offering
* Coupa Software announces pricing of upsized follow-on offering
CHICAGO May 21 Gap Inc : * CEO says has "not given up" that a global bangladesh safety accord of some
kind can be worked out * CEO says ready to sign existing accord led by industriall with some "very
minor accomodations"
* Coupa Software announces pricing of upsized follow-on offering
* Has received a request to hold an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) to dismiss Antony Burgmans as Chairman of Supervisory Board