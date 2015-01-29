CHICAGO Jan 29 Gap Inc said on Thursday
it has eliminated the role of creative director Rebekka Bay, the
latest in a slew of changes in strategy as the apparel retailer
attempts to revive sagging sales.
Last week, the company announced plans to shut down its
Piperlime brand, which sold designer shoes and clothing, by the
end of April. Piperlime generated less than $100 million in
annual sales.
The company, whose namesake brand saw a 4 percent drop in
store sales in November and a 5 percent drop in December, said
Bay will leave the company immediately. Instead of a new
creative director, Scott Key will become senior vice-president,
customer experience, overseeing a newly combined e-commerce and
marketing business. Key is currently a senior executive with
Gap.
The changes were announced after the company's "Dress
Normal" campaign failed to resonate with consumers last fall and
analysts panned the company's designs as unexciting.
Despite being one of the more popular apparel brands in the
United States, the retail chain's buyers have eluded its
relatively expensive Gap and Banana Republic brands, for fast
fashion brands like Zara, Hennes & Mauritz AB H&M and
Forever 21.
Gap has nearly tripled its international store numbers in
the last nine years while its U.S. core store count has declined
around 7 percent, analysts say.
Analysts said the changes will bring a much needed fresh
perspective to the brand and help re-engage customer demand.
"This announcement is further evidence of the management's
commitment to right the fashion and marketing problems of the
Gap brand and that they will exercise little patience in the
process," Morningstar analyst Bridget Weishaar said.
In October last year, the company said it would replace
chief executive Glenn Murphy, who ran the company for seven
years. Gap's new Chief Executive Art Peck starts on Feb. 1.
(Reporting by Nandita Bose; editing by Andrew Hay)